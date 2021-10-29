Google struggles to keep stock of Pixel 6 Pro amid shortage, supply chain hurdles

The company is now putting people on wait lists

Google has run into hurdles as it tries to keep the Pixel 6 Pro in stock amid worsening shortage and supply chain disruptions.

As seen by The Verge, there is now a banner at the top of store page for the Pixel 6 Pro. It reads, "Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times."

You can then either join a waitlist which will notify you when there is stock available or see alternate retailers that may have the phone in stock.

In a statement given to The Verge, Google said, "The banner on the Pro page on the Google Store is still accurate — some models of the Pro are out of stock. While we work to make more available, customers can check out our authorised partners nationwide while supplies last.”

Google said in a previous statement that global demand-supply issues were the reasons for not making the product available more widely. The Pixel 6 line-up is available only in nine countries and if the current stock situation is taken into account, it is likely to stay that way for a while.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have so far managed to impress reviewers, many of whom have said that this is the best Pixel phone to date.

The new Pixel phone runs on Google's first attempt at custom silicon called Tensor. It is designed to accelerate AI and machine algorithms for faster image processing, voice recognition and more.