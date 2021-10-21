Google's Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What are the differences?

Google recently added two new phones to the Pixel line up. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer a massive upgrade over the previous generation of Pixel devices. The Pixel 6 Pro is the biggest Pixel device till date, while the Pixel 6 series updates its camera hardware for the first time since the Pixel 3.

However, when it comes to the Pixel 6 series, there is a massive price difference, a minimum of $300 (roughly Rs 22,450), separating the Pixel 6 from the Pixel 6 Pro. Now, there is no doubt that the Pixel 6 Pro is the better of the two devices, but how much more does it offer than the vanilla Pixel 6 and is it worth it; well, let’s find out.

Model Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6 Chipset Google Tensor Google Tensor Display 6.71-inch LTPO OLED (1440 x 3200 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.4-inch OLED (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+ RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.5 (Telephoto) with OIS 50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) Front Camera 11.1 MP, f/2.2 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5003 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 23W Fast Wireless Charging 4614 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 21W Fast Wireless Charging IP68 Rating Yes Yes Colours Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam Starting Price $899 $599

Design and Build

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a similar design and build. The Pixel 6 Pro is bigger and there’s a third camera sensor on the back. Additionally, the display on the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly curved around the edges with thinner bezels as well. Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro has a stainless-steel frame, while the Pixel 6 opts for an aluminium frame.

Performance

The Tensor chip is used on both phones, ensuring uniform performance. However, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM as opposed to 8GB on the Pixel 6. The Pro model also has a 512GB storage option.

Display

While both phones use an OLED display, the Pixel 6 Pro takes it to the next level with a bigger LTPO panel, allowing you to scale the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro’s screen also features a higher resolution and refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro share the same main and ultrawide cameras. However, the Pro model adds another telephoto sensor to the mix. This Periscope camera is aimed at delivering better zoom shots with 4x magnification. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a higher resolution front camera, which supports 4K recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at 60fps. The Pixel 6’s selfie camera is limited to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Battery Life

Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a slightly larger battery than the standard Pixel 6. But the differences in battery life may be miniscule due to the higher resolution and refresh rate of the Pixel 6 Pro’s display. Charging support is the same across both Pixel 6 models.

Conclusion

If I had to pick one of the two devices, I’d go with the vanilla Pixel 6. There are few game-changing differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The telephoto camera and the LTPO screen are the biggest differences between the two devices. However, those two features alone are not an easy sell when you consider the Pixel 6 still retains all the great parts of the Pixel 6 Pro at a much more reasonable price.

