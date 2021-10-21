MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google's Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What are the differences?

Check out our full comparison and final thoughts on whether the Pro model is worth the extra price.

Carlsen Martin
October 21, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST

Google recently added two new phones to the Pixel line up. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer a massive upgrade over the previous generation of Pixel devices. The Pixel 6 Pro is the biggest Pixel device till date, while the Pixel 6 series updates its camera hardware for the first time since the Pixel 3.

However, when it comes to the Pixel 6 series, there is a massive price difference, a minimum of $300 (roughly Rs 22,450), separating the Pixel 6 from the Pixel 6 Pro. Now, there is no doubt that the Pixel 6 Pro is the better of the two devices, but how much more does it offer than the vanilla Pixel 6 and is it worth it; well, let’s find out.

Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 6
ModelPixel 6 ProPixel 6
ChipsetGoogle TensorGoogle Tensor
Display6.71-inch LTPO OLED (1440 x 3200 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+6.4-inch OLED (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+
RAM12GB8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB
Rear Camera50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.5 (Telephoto) with OIS50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
Front Camera11.1 MP, f/2.28 MP, f/2.0
Battery5003 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 23W Fast Wireless Charging4614 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 21W Fast Wireless Charging
IP68 RatingYesYes
ColoursStormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta SunnyStormy Black, Sorta Seafoam
Starting Price$899$599

Aslo Read: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Is Google taking its smartphone business seriously?

Design and Build

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a similar design and build. The Pixel 6 Pro is bigger and there’s a third camera sensor on the back. Additionally, the display on the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly curved around the edges with thinner bezels as well. Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro has a stainless-steel frame, while the Pixel 6 opts for an aluminium frame.

Close

Related stories

Performance

The Tensor chip is used on both phones, ensuring uniform performance. However, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM as opposed to 8GB on the Pixel 6. The Pro model also has a 512GB storage option.

Display

While both phones use an OLED display, the Pixel 6 Pro takes it to the next level with a bigger LTPO panel, allowing you to scale the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro’s screen also features a higher resolution and refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro share the same main and ultrawide cameras. However, the Pro model adds another telephoto sensor to the mix. This Periscope camera is aimed at delivering better zoom shots with 4x magnification. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a higher resolution front camera, which supports 4K recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at 60fps. The Pixel 6’s selfie camera is limited to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Battery Life

Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a slightly larger battery than the standard Pixel 6. But the differences in battery life may be miniscule due to the higher resolution and refresh rate of the Pixel 6 Pro’s display. Charging support is the same across both Pixel 6 models.

Conclusion 

If I had to pick one of the two devices, I’d go with the vanilla Pixel 6. There are few game-changing differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The telephoto camera and the LTPO screen are the biggest differences between the two devices. However, those two features alone are not an easy sell when you consider the Pixel 6 still retains all the great parts of the Pixel 6 Pro at a much more reasonable price.

Also Read: Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21: Full specifications comparison

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best of Apple, Google and Samsung compared
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Google #Pixel #smartphones
first published: Oct 21, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.