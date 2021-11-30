Google Play announces best games and apps of 2021 for India; BGMI, Clubhouse top the list

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has announced its annual list of the best apps on Android's Play Store for 2021. The list is curated country-wise and BitClass, the education and learning portal won the top honours as Best App of 2021 in India.

Indians seem to love Clubhouse, as evidenced by its presence at the top in the Best for Fun category and the social audio app gathered enough votes to be adjudged the winner in User's Choice App for 2021.

Jumping Minds, a health and fitness app joined education portal Learn Project Management and Marketing Skills by FWD and podcast discovery service Moonbeam as the top three apps in the Best Hidden Gems category.

Guardians from Truecaller, a GPS tracking app for safety was top among India's Best everyday essentials, joined by Sarva, the yoga and meditation app and recipe app Sortizy.

BitClass once again showed up at top on the Best for personal growth list, joined by Embibe, another education focused learning app and Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT.

Being: your mental health friend, Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning and Speechify - text to speech were the top three Best Apps for Good. Calm, MyFitnessPal and Sleep Cycle were the top three Best for Wear apps.

Canva, Concepts and Houzz Interior Design were the Best apps for Tablets.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was the Best Game of 2021 on the Indian charts but Garena Free Fire Max took home the prize for User's Choice Game of 2021.

BGMI was also top in the Best Competitive Games category, followed by Marvel Future Revolution, the US Best Game winner Pokemon UNITE and Summoners War: Lost Centuria.

JanKenUP!, Nier Re[in]carnation, Tears of Themis and Unmaze were voted top 4 in the Best Game Changers category, while Cats in Time, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, Dadish 2 and Disney POP TOWN were the Best Pick Up & Play games for 2021.

Bird Alone, DeLight: The Journey Home, Huntdown and My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge were the top four Best Indies for 2021 and Chicken Police - Paint it RED!, My Friends Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, Overboard! and The Procession to Calvary were Best for Tablets.