    Google Pixel Watch design detailed in official video

    The Pixel Watch is expected to cost anywhere between €250 (Roughly Rs 19,700) - €350 (Roughly Rs 27,550) for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model. Additionally, the LTE version of the Pixel Watch could cost $400 (Roughly Rs 31,500).

    Carlsen Martin
    September 24, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

    Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series on October 6. The search giant recently confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be unveiled in India as well. Now, Google recently showcased the Pixel Watch in an official video.

    One of the most evident details about the Google Pixel Watch is its crown, which could be used to control the watch. Under the crown, sits a well concealed button. Additionally, the video also reveals a proprietary strap system that seems to be unique to the Pixel Watch. So regular smartwatch straps may not fit on the Pixel Watch.

    The Pixel Watch also has a circular dial with Gorilla Glass protection, although the type of Gorilla Glass hasn’t been mentioned. Google also showcased the watch faces on the Pixel Watch, although due to the nature of the faces, it is hard to tell where the bezels of the watch begin and end.

    Google also hasn’t confirmed the chipset on the Pixel Watch. However, the watch will run on Wear OS, although the primary focus of the video seems to be to highlight the design of the Pixel Watch.

    According to previous reports, the Pixel Watch is expected to cost anywhere between €250 (Roughly Rs 19,700) - €350 (Roughly Rs 27,550) for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model. Additionally, the LTE version of the Pixel Watch could cost $400 (Roughly Rs 31,500).

    Also Read: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6: Here's how much they may cost

    first published: Sep 24, 2022 06:57 pm
