    Upcoming Event : Know what it takes to be the 'Best', at the 2nd edition of Deloitte's #BestManagedCompanies. Today at 7:00 P.M
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google Pixel 7 Pro has the best smartphone camera, says DxOMark

    The Pixel 7 Pro managed an overall smartphone camera score of 147 points, putting it ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro with 146 points.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

    Google recently unveiled the Pixel 7 series in India and across the globe and one of the questions burning on everyone’s mind was could the camera on Google’s flagship Pixel 7 Pro take on those of iPhone 14 Pro? And if DxOMark is to believed, they can!

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro has taken the top spot on DxOMark’s list of best camera smartphones. The Pixel 7 Pro managed an overall smartphone camera score of 147 points, putting it ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro with 146 points and on par with the Honor Magic4 Ultimate.

    The Pixel 7 Pro managed a ‘Photo’ score of 148 points and a 'Video' score of 143 points as compared to the 143 ‘Photo’ points and 149 ‘Video’ points  scored by the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the iPhone 14 Pro still ranked first on the list of best selfie camera performance with 145 points, although the Pixel 7 Pro wasn’t far behind in the third spot with 142 points.

    DxOMark noted that the Pixel 7 Pro offered a consistent camera experience across all usages and features. It also excelled at taking photos and videos of friends and family, providing good skin-tone rendering, and natural contrasts. DxOMark’s review also noted that the Pixel 7 Pro offered good overall zoom performance providing good details at all zoom distances.

    Pixel 7 Pro Cameras

    Close

    For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with a wider 125.8-degree FoV and a 48 MP telephoto unit with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also opts for a 10.8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Pixel 7 Pro can capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and 1,080p video at up to 60fps.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 01:07 pm
