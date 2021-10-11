Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro full specs and upcoming camera features revealed through major leak

Google is set to launch the Pixel 6 series on October 19. However, fresh leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been surfacing every day for the past few months. But the most recent leak, paints the most detailed picture of the Pixel 6 series yet.

Retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally published listings for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And while the retailer was quick to take them down, Evan Blass managed to snap a few screenshots before they were pulled down.

According to the images in Blass’ tweet, the page noted that Google’s custom Tensor chipset powering the Pixel 6 series is said to be optimised for power efficiency but still manages to be 80 percent faster than the Snapdragon 765G on the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to have the most advanced camera on a Google phone ever. It will feature a 50 MP primary sensor that will be able to capture 150 percent more light than the main sensor on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 Pro also brings back the telephoto camera, but it has been upgraded to a 48 MP sensor with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro will use a standard 12 MP ultrawide shooter.

The Pixel 6 will retain the same main and ultrawide camera as the Pro version but lose out on the telephoto shooter. Additionally, the Tensor chipset will feature on-device AI hardware for accelerating features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode and the new Magic Eraser. The Magic Eraser is said to use AI to remove unwanted people and objects from photos. There is also talk of a Face Unblur feature that will restore the blurry face of a subject.

The leak also reveal that the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s variable refresh rate will allow you to switch between 10Hz to 120Hz. It will also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The vanilla Pixel 6 will use a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a high refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, but there is no mention of an LTPO display.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, both phones will feature the Titan M2 chip. The Pixel 6 Pro will support 30W fast-charging support and 23W fast wireless charging support, while the standard Pixel 6 will support the same wired charging and slightly lower (21W) wireless charging.

On the software front, the Pixel 6 series will receive 5 years of security updates. The retailer also listed a few upcoming accessories, including a 30W USB Type-C charger, the Pixel Stand wireless charger, and a translucent protective case made with over 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics.