Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could arrive on September 13, a day ahead of rumoured iPhone 13 event

Google recently confirmed several details about the Pixel 6 series, including the new Pixel 6 Pro moniker as well as other important aspects of the phone. However, the one thing the company didn’t do was provide an official release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Now, a known Chinese tipster has leaked a possible launch date for the Pixel 6 series. The tipster claims that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could launch on September 13, a day before Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event is rumoured to take place.

According to the tipster, the Pixel 6 series will join the likes of the iPhone 13 series, Mi 11T series, Huawei Nova 9 series, and Vivo X70 series in September. While Google did confirm a fall launch for the Pixel 6 series, no official date has been provided. Google also tend to reveal new Pixel devices in October.

However, Google may be looking to get ahead of the competition as a month’s delay could see the Pixel 6 series lose out to Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup. Additionally, the tipster also noted that Xiaomi’s Mi 11T series will be unveiled on September 15, while Huawei’s Nova 9 press conference will take place on September 29.

What we know about the Pixel 6 series

Earlier this month, Google confirmed several details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including the fact that they will be powered by a custom Tensor SoC. The Pixel 6 series will also feature a new dual-tone design with a camera bar on the back panel. The Pro model is set to feature a polished aluminium frame, while the vanilla Pixel 6 will opt for a matte aluminium finish.

The Pixel 6 will feature a dual-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a triple-camera setup with a main, an ultrawide, and a telephoto shooter. Both phones will use an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series will also run Android 12 out-of-the-box.