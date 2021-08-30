MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could arrive on September 13, a day ahead of rumoured iPhone 13 event

According to the tipster, the Pixel 6 series will join the likes of the iPhone 13 series, Mi 11T series, Huawei Nova 9 series, and Vivo X70 series in September.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST

Google recently confirmed several details about the Pixel 6 series, including the new Pixel 6 Pro moniker as well as other important aspects of the phone. However, the one thing the company didn’t do was provide an official release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Now, a known Chinese tipster has leaked a possible launch date for the Pixel 6 series. The tipster claims that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could launch on September 13, a day before Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event is rumoured to take place.

According to the tipster, the Pixel 6 series will join the likes of the iPhone 13 series, Mi 11T series, Huawei Nova 9 series, and Vivo X70 series in September. While Google did confirm a fall launch for the Pixel 6 series, no official date has been provided. Google also tend to reveal new Pixel devices in October.

However, Google may be looking to get ahead of the competition as a month’s delay could see the Pixel 6 series lose out to Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup. Additionally, the tipster also noted that Xiaomi’s Mi 11T series will be unveiled on September 15, while Huawei’s Nova 9 press conference will take place on September 29.

What we know about the Pixel 6 series

Close

Related stories

Earlier this month, Google confirmed several details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including the fact that they will be powered by a custom Tensor SoC. The Pixel 6 series will also feature a new dual-tone design with a camera bar on the back panel. The Pro model is set to feature a polished aluminium frame, while the vanilla Pixel 6 will opt for a matte aluminium finish.

The Pixel 6 will feature a dual-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a triple-camera setup with a main, an ultrawide, and a telephoto shooter. Both phones will use an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series will also run Android 12 out-of-the-box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.