App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google launches new ‘Ad Settings’ that will help you turn off targeted ads

The extended features arrive via a new online portal called ‘Ad Settings’ which states how it tracks behaviour and targets marketing and allow you to block that unwanted ad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Every time you perform a search on Google, say a Yoga mat, it means you need it for use. After a search, Google understands your requirement and its algorithm will start showing you ads based on your search. This could be anything from Amazon or Flipkart's ads about offers/links to a Yoga mat.

However, for some being chased by advertisements and intrusive pop-ups similar to your search session is a little too much.

Now, in what can be considered a significant change, Google is all set to allow the user to restrict these ads. It is extending a set of controls that grants people the liberty to restrict particular ads and personal targeting criteria.

Since 2012, Alphabet's Google has been practising a "mute" feature to help users opt out of certain types of ads. This feature has now been extended to its entire ad suite including YouTube and Gmail. Users will have the choice to restrict selected brands or labels and will instead be shown alternative ads.

related news

"Billions of people trust us with their data every day," said Brad Bender, the vice president who runs Google's display ads business. "We have a strong incentive to be clear about what we collect to make our services, including ads, better for users."

statistic_id266249_google_-ad-revenue-2001-2017

Google made $95.4 billion in ad sales last year and has an absolute interest in keeping their users satisfied with the frequency and content of online marketing.

Now, it's stepping forward more cautiously owing to the fact that the Internet giants target customers by using personal data.

Google has introduced a new online portal called ‘Ad Settings’, which states how it tracks behaviour and targets marketing. The extended features arrive via Ad Settings.  The main concern was whether this improvisation would affect the revenue generated through Ad Sales. However, Bender said he doesn't expect this to depress ad sales. Instead, marketers could gather a more accurate picture of what types of ads annoy people.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:27 pm

tags #Alphabet #Google Ads #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.