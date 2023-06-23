English
    Google is testing an AI tool that can dub videos into other languages

    The technology comes from Aloud, a project under Google's Area 120 incubator.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    (Image: Unsplash)

    Google is testing an AI-based service that lets you dub YouTube videos into other languages. Called Aloud, the service was developed under Google's Area 120 incubator, where employees work on various project ideas.

    The tool first transcribes the video you want to dub and shows you a transcription, that you can edit and change. Once you finalise it, the tool translates the video and produces the dub.

    As reported by The Verge, YouTube is already testing the feature with many creators, and the tool currently has access to a small number of languages with more to follow in the future. Aloud can currently dub videos in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

    Google is even experimenting with making the dubs sound like they are in the creator's voice. The feature is planned for release in 2024.

