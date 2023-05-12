YouTuber pleads guilty to crashing aircraft to get views, faces 20 years in jail

The aircraft crashed into the Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes after taking off. (Representational Photo).

A YouTuber in the United States who crashed an aeroplane intentionally to get views will plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation by cleaning the site of the crash, as per prosecutors in the United States.

29-year-old Trevor Jacob posted the video of the crash on YouTube in December 2021 and in a plea agreement, admitted that he filmed the video as a part of a product sponsorship deal.

Jacob, who is a pilot and a skydiver, agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of concealment and destruction with the intention to obstruct a federal investigation, a statement released by the United States justice department said on Thursday. His pilot licence was revoked in 2022 and faces a punishment of 20 years in jail.

In November 2021, Jacob left Santa Barbara, California airport on a solo flight with cameras installed on his aircraft. Additionally, he also carried with him a selfie stick and a parachute.

As per the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Jacob " "did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed".

The aircraft crashed into the Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes after taking off. Jacob reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, who told him that he was responsible to preserve the wreckage.

As per the plea agreement, Jacob also claimed he was unaware of the site's location. The statement added that Jacob later returned by helicopter and secured and removed the wreckage, which he later destroyed as well.