Google is targeting link spam with new Search update
The new update targets dummy links across multiple languages
July 27, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
The new update targets dummy links across multiple languages
Google is updating to search algorithm to combat the misuse of dummy links. The new update will ignore deliberate attempts to make pages rank by using advanced link spam.
Starting over the next two weeks, if your site does not follow the guidelines for Link Schemes according to Google, then you have a high chance of seeing your page ranks drop.
"In our continued efforts to improve the quality of the search results, we're launching a new link spam fighting change today — which we call the "link spam update," said Google in the blog post.
"This algorithm update, which will rollout across the next two weeks, is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages. Sites taking part in link spam will see changes in Search as those links are re-assessed by our algorithms."
The update will target pages that use excessive cross-linking to partner sites, automated programs that create links to your site, Links that have been bought or sold. Google also states that any links that are unnatural or not editorially placed will be ranked lower in search results. For example, Text advertisements, paid articles which contains links to bypass page rank, links with optimised anchor text and headlines, press releases distributed as is, low quality directory or bookmarks and more
.