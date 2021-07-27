Google is targeting link spam with new Search update

The new update targets dummy links across multiple languages

Google is updating to search algorithm to combat the misuse of dummy links. The new update will ignore deliberate attempts to make pages rank by using advanced link spam.

Starting over the next two weeks, if your site does not follow the guidelines for Link Schemes according to Google, then you have a high chance of seeing your page ranks drop.

"In our continued efforts to improve the quality of the search results, we're launching a new link spam fighting change today — which we call the "link spam update," said Google in the blog post.

"This algorithm update, which will rollout across the next two weeks, is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages. Sites taking part in link spam will see changes in Search as those links are re-assessed by our algorithms."