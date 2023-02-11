English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google employees mock Bard AI, say launch 'rushed' and 'botched'

    The company's internal meme generator, Memgen, has been scathing in their attack on Bard AI's launch

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    Sundar Pichai (File image)

    Sundar Pichai (File image)

    Google employees have reportedly mocked the announcement of Bard AI, the search giant's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, calling it "rushed" and "botched".

    According to CNBC, employees filled the company's internal forum, Memegen, with memes on the announcement.

    Also Read | Are we ready for AI that knocks out jobs, fuels disinformation, and is difficult to regulate?

    Some were direct criticisms leveled at CEO Sundar Pichai, calling the launch and layoffs "myopic" and implored him to take "a long-term outlook".