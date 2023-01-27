English
    GitHub 101: Everything you need to know about the popular code repository

    GitHub is a high-level, cloud-based platform that allows software developers to store and manage code

    Rohith Bhaskar
    January 27, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: GitHub)

    GitHub Inc., Microsoft's online code repository, has reported that it has crossed 100 million developers on its code hosting platform.

    It now has more than 372 million repositories, of which 28 million are public. The company is now the biggest hosting platform for code as of November 2021.

    While that sounds great, you may ask yourself, how did it get here, or what is a code repository in the first place? Let's explore GitHub, its history and significance, and where Microsoft fits into the picture.

    The company's history