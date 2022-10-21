Garmin Venu Sq 2, Venu Sq 2 Music Edition rolls out in India with Amoled display, 11 days of battery life

Garmin recently dropped new smartwatches in India. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition are the latest smartwatches from the company and feature similar specifications, although the Music Edition can store up to 500 songs and sync with Amazon Music or Spotify.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series Price in India

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India is set at Rs 27,990, while the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition costs Rs 33,490. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 comes in Cool Mint, Shadow Grey, and White colours, while the Music Edition is offered in Black, Ivory and French Grey colours. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, and Synergizer from October 28.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Features

Garmin Venu Sq 2 series sports a 1.4-inch rectangular Amoled display with a lightweight aluminium bezel. The watch has over 25 built-in sports apps and gives you access to health stats, smart notifications, and more. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition feature a new fourth-generation heart rate monitoring sensor, which is touted to be significantly more accurate.

The smartwatch can also be used to monitor sleep and stress levels with the data presented on the Garmin Connect App, which is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Moreover, there’s a new Health Snapshot feature that logs a two-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series is touted to deliver up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the Battery Saver Smartwatch mode is meant to provide additional battery life. Users can also download select apps, watch faces, and more from the Connect IQ Store right on the watch.