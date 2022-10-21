English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Garmin Venu Sq 2, Venu Sq 2 Music Edition rolls out in India with Amoled display, 11 days of battery life

    The Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India is set at Rs 27,990 while the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition costs Rs 33,490

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

    Garmin recently dropped new smartwatches in India. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition are the latest smartwatches from the company and feature similar specifications, although the Music Edition can store up to 500 songs and sync with Amazon Music or Spotify.

    Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series Price in India

    The Garmin Venu Sq 2 price in India is set at Rs 27,990, while the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition costs Rs 33,490. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 comes in Cool Mint, Shadow Grey, and White colours, while the Music Edition is offered in Black, Ivory and French Grey colours. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, and Synergizer from October 28.

    Garmin Venu Sq 2 Features 

    Garmin Venu Sq 2 series sports a 1.4-inch rectangular Amoled display with a lightweight aluminium bezel. The watch has over 25 built-in sports apps and gives you access to health stats, smart notifications, and more. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition feature a new fourth-generation heart rate monitoring sensor, which is touted to be significantly more accurate.

    Close

    Related stories

    The smartwatch can also be used to monitor sleep and stress levels with the data presented on the Garmin Connect App, which is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Moreover, there’s a new Health Snapshot feature that logs a two-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress.

    The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series is touted to deliver up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the Battery Saver Smartwatch mode is meant to provide additional battery life. Users can also download select apps, watch faces, and more from the Connect IQ Store right on the watch.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Garmin #Garmin smartwatches #smartwatches
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.