Vivo Y12G launched in India with Snapdragon 439 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Dual-camera Setup: Check price, specs, availability

Vivo just dropped a new budget phone in India. The Vivo Y12G has debuted in the country under the radar. The phone offers a dual-camera setup, a Snapdragon chipset, an HD display, and a sizeable battery.

Vivo Y12G Price in India

The Vivo Y12G is priced at Rs 10,990 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The device is available in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black colour options. In a report to Gadget360, Vivo confirmed that the Y12G would be available through Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and other retail partners.

Vivo Y12G Specs

The Vivo Y12G is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top.

The Vivo Y12G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the Vivo Y12G gets a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a micro-USB port, and more. The Vivo Y12G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. While there is no information about charging speed, we do know that the phone will support reverse wired charging.