Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched; check specs and other details

The Samsung wireless earphones take on the Apple Airpods, Nothing Ear 1, Oppo Enco X and other TWS earbuds.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
In terms of battery life, the Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge with ANC on.

In terms of battery life, the Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge with ANC on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, that was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, is the company’s new set of affordable earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company is yet to announce the Galaxy Buds 2 price in India at the moment. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price and specs

The Galaxy Buds 2 come in four different colour options - Lavender, Olive, White and Black. It is priced in the US at $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,200). The TWS goes on sale starting August 27 in select markets. Samsung is expected to announce the India availability details of the Buds 2 soon.

The Buds 2 sport an in-ear design and come with a glossy finish. Each earbud has a silicon tip that can be changed as per the user’s fit. The charging case is white on the outside but matches the colour of the earbuds on the inside.

The USP of the Buds 2 is support for ANC. Samsung states that the ANC on Buds 2 can cancel out up to 98 percent of outside noise. It also comes with three levels of transparency mode. The Buds 2 use machine learning and three microphones for a better calling experience. 

Each earbud also comes with a dynamic two-way speaker that includes a woofer and a tweeter. It is claimed to offer crisp and clear highs and bass. 

In terms of battery life, the Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge with ANC on. Combined with the charging case, the Buds 2 offer up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Users can pair the Buds 2 with the Galaxy Buds app to configure settings, equaliser and also install firmware updates. The Buds 2 are IPX7-rated for water and dust resistance.

The Samsung wireless earphones take on the Nothing Ear 1 (Review), Oppo Enco X and other TWS earbuds.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021
first published: Aug 11, 2021 07:30 pm

