MWC 2019: OnePlus teases its 5G smartphone, does not reveal specs

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has officially added itself to the list of companies that would be offering commercial 5G devices. The company unveiled a 5G device at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) showcasing a demo of its prototype without revealing any other specifications.

The company, in December, had announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to unveil ‘one of the first 5G smartphones’. OnePlus, at the event, demonstrated an installation that streamed a game over its 5G network. The game was streaming from the cloud, and the test was more focused to show the latency rather than the processing speed.

However, the company did not reveal any specification. The device was covered with a thick case under a glass enclosure. The only specs that were clear were the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the x50 modem required to run 5G network on a smartphone and the display.

Looking at the screen, it is pretty clear that OnePlus will bid goodbye to the notch and would go all-screen. A report by TechRadar stated that the display seemed to have an aspect ratio of 21:9, similar to what is present in Sony Xperia 1.

OnePlus has been focusing on its 5G endeavours and has partnered with carriers like EE to launch its 5G smartphone in the United Kingdom.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, said, “5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time."

"One great example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. 5G’s dramatic improvement in speed, latency, and network capacity can truly fulfil the promise of cloud gaming. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people can play advanced games anywhere they are, provided they are on a 5G connection,” he added.

As for OnePlus 7, it is expected that the device would be unveiled as the next 5G smartphone from the company. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 7 would be launched between April and June with a pop-up camera, 1080p display, among others.