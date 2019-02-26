App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MWC 2019: OnePlus teases its 5G smartphone, does not reveal specs

The company, in December, had announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to unveil ‘one of the first 5G smartphones’.

Pranav Hegde
Image Source: forums.oneplus.com
Image Source: forums.oneplus.com
Whatsapp

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has officially added itself to the list of companies that would be offering commercial 5G devices. The company unveiled a 5G device at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) showcasing a demo of its prototype without revealing any other specifications.

The company, in December, had announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to unveil ‘one of the first 5G smartphones’. OnePlus, at the event, demonstrated an installation that streamed a game over its 5G network. The game was streaming from the cloud, and the test was more focused to show the latency rather than the processing speed.

However, the company did not reveal any specification. The device was covered with a thick case under a glass enclosure. The only specs that were clear were the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the x50 modem required to run 5G network on a smartphone and the display.

Looking at the screen, it is pretty clear that OnePlus will bid goodbye to the notch and would go all-screen. A report by TechRadar stated that the display seemed to have an aspect ratio of 21:9, similar to what is present in Sony Xperia 1. 

related news

OnePlus has been focusing on its 5G endeavours and has partnered with carriers like EE to launch its 5G smartphone in the United Kingdom.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, said, “5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time."

"One great example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. 5G’s dramatic improvement in speed, latency, and network capacity can truly fulfil the promise of cloud gaming. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people can play advanced games anywhere they are, provided they are on a 5G connection,” he added.

As for OnePlus 7, it is expected that the device would be unveiled as the next 5G smartphone from the company. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 7 would be launched between April and June with a pop-up camera, 1080p display, among others. 
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #Mobile World Conference #MWC #MWC 2019 #OnePlus #OnePlus 5G #smartphone #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.