Microsoft to launch foldable dual-screen ‘Andromeda’ Surface device

Microsoft is likely to launch its Surface phone (a Smart Phone and PC combo) later this year. Being developed under the Microsoft's Andromeda project, it has a dual screen with a pen.

The project has been kept secret and been in the pipeline for the last couple of years. The uniqueness of this device is that it has foldable screens held together by a specially-designed hinge. The Verge reports that the device, code-named Andromeda, will “blur the lines between mobile and stationary computing.” Verge also says this model is similar to the design of Austria based designer David Breyer.

The device has appeared in patents, reports and in operating systems references several times. According to a Microsoft Internal document, this will be a pocketable device. “It’s a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience,” is exactly how Microsoft describes the device internally.

Microsoft is planning a stylus input for this project. The device will fold like a book and a pen can be used to capture the digital ink. A user named David Breyer posted a teaser of what looks like the next foldable device by Microsoft.

Andromeda will be launched as a Surface Phone. Panos Panay, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, has been given the responsibility of overseeing the project. Further, Microsoft also owns the domain name surfacephone.com. All these signs definitely indicates that Microsoft is serious about developing this device.

Microsoft believes that this project will blur the lines between "mobile and stationary computing" and expects to launch the device in 2018.