you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft promises biggest ever presence at Xbox E3 2019 press conference in June

Microsoft will follow up the keynote with a special episode of Inside Xbox, which will air on Monday, Jun 10th at 06.00 p.m. EDT.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Microsoft announced its plan for E3 2019, and Xbox fans will have a lot to look forward to. The software giant has promised that this year’s E3 briefing – which will commence on the 09th of June 2019 at 4 PM EDT – will be the biggest in the company’s history.

Microsoft is taking E3 quite seriously and looking to steal the show with tons of announcements, especially considering Sony’s decision to skip the event altogether and announce details of the upcoming PS5 through an interview.

Before getting into what to expect from Microsoft’s E3 briefing, let’s go ahead and rule out the launch of a new Xbox. Sony recently confirmed that the PS5 wouldn’t launch this year, and it’s hard to imagine Microsoft being able to debut a commercial Xbox Two by June 2019. What you can expect is details about the capabilities of the upcoming Xbox 2.

In the wake of Google’s big Stadia launch, it’s easy to forget that Microsoft is also working on a cloud-gaming platform. You can expect the company to take the wraps off Project xCloud, Microsoft’s big push into cloud-gaming. Microsoft will likely reveal the full potential of xCloud, how it works, a release date and subscription models.

Microsoft will also release a line-up of marquee titles like Halo Infinite and Gears 5 and might also provide an update on games from the studios the software giant acquired over the past year.

Lastly, Microsoft could also reveal its new disc-less Xbox One console, which might become the cheapest 4K gaming console although the latest reports point to an April 2019 release. We could also see how the company’s many game subscription services tie into the concept of the disc-less Xbox One.

You can stream the event live on the official Xbox Mixer channel as well as Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Microsoft will follow up the keynote with a special episode of Inside Xbox, which will air on Monday, Jun 10th at 06.00 p.m. EDT.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:32 pm

