App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG announces plans to release 48-inch OLED TVs

LG to release 48-inch OLED TVs later in 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

LG recently announced plans to release a 48-inch OLED TV. The plan to expand its OLED line up to 48 inches was revealed at an OLED conference in Korea. LG’s manufacturing partners took to the stage to map out the future of OLED TV in today's teeming television market.

LG spilled the beans on their latest OLED panel size alongside the mention of new form factors – LG Signature Series OLED R (LG’s rollable television range) – coming to the company’s OLED range. However, the South Korean tech giant hasn’t provided any confirmation of a release date for these new 48-inch OLEDs.

Today, OLED panels are currently limited to a few sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and77-inch models; notwithstanding LG’s premium 88-inch 8K OLED. Size constraints have always been a major issue for consumers with the means to buy OLEDs but lack of space to house them. The prospects of a 48-inch OLED TV will come as excellent news for consumers.

Additionally, Manufacturing OLEDs are considerably expensive compared to LCD-LED panels. Traditional LCD panels come in large variety of shapes and sizes, unlike OLEDs that are sized 55-inch and above.

related news

A smaller 48-inch OLED panel will not only offer consumers flexibility but might also bring down the price, which would make the innovative panel technology available to a broader audience.

LG’s president of Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment, Brian Kwon, said, “LG continues to push the boundaries of TV technological innovation, as can clearly be seen from our premium TV line up for 2019”.

Consumers can also expect to see a commercial version of LG’s rollable TV sometime later in the year. A mid-year update will also introduce support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit on select LG smart TV models. A firmware update will bring support for Amazon’s Alexa voice control, making LG the only TV brand to feature support for both Alexa and Google Assistant without the need of an extra speaker.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #gadgets #LG #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

CII Survey Says MSMEs Created 14% More Jobs in Last Years

PM Modi Inaugurates Civilian Terminal at Hindon Air Force Base, Delhi ...

ArcelorMittal Finally Bags Essar Steel as Rs 42,000 Crore Takeover Bid ...

50-year-old Indian Fisherman From Gujarat Dies in Pakistan Jail

Padma Lakshmi Appointed as United Nations Development Programme’s Go ...

Mahesh Babu's 25th Film 'Maharshi' Gets a New Release Date After Delay ...

Deafening Sound Rattled Bus Stand, People Lay in Pool of Blood: Victim ...

IAF Pilots Didn’t Go to Pak on Pleasure Trip or to Shower Petals: Ra ...

Women's Day: Young Women Leaders Advocate for Gender Equality at FemPa ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Hosts lose ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.