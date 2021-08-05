HP Pavilion Aero 13 notebook launched in India with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs: All you need to know

HP just dropped a new AMD powered laptop in India in the form of the Pavilion Aero 13. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin and light notebook that weighs less than 1kg. However, it accommodates up to an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Price in India

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a starting price of Rs 79,999 in India for the base model, which opts for an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor. Additionally, the top-end model will set you back Rs 94,999. The notebook is available in Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver colours. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop can be purchased on HP India’s online website or HP World stores.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Specifications

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor paired with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The Aero 13 also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 sports a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display with an anti-glare coating. Additionally, the screen offers 400 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop packs a 45Wh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity options on the Pavilion Aero 13 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI 2.0 port, an audio jack, a SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps port, and two SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps ports. The laptop also features a 720p HD webcam with dual-array digital microphones.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 weighs 970 grams and is 16.9mm thick. Additionally, the laptop also features a magnesium aluminium chassis. The Pavilion Aero 13 has been designed using post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans.