Best 5G phone under Rs 15000: Our top picks from Realme, Redmi, Samsung, iQOO, Vivo and Poco

Remember that time on an airport runway when you needed to download an entire movie on your smartphone or Tab before toggling to flight mode? It’s actually possible now. India’s premier 5G operators claim that 5G speeds could be 30X faster than what you might be currently experiencing on a 4G network. That’s quite a big deal whether you’re trying to download work files or a graphic intensive game.

5G is no longer just reserved for pricier smartphones. More and more smartphones in the budget segment are now coming to the 5G party. It’s not just download speeds, 5G enabled smartphones also deliver a better overall performance with newer and more powerful chipsets. We round up some of the best buys under 15K so that you can get on the 5G super highway without breaking the bank.

Realme 9i 5G

Realme has positioned this aggressively priced device as a mid-range smartphone that punches above its weight. At its heart is a Dimensity 810 5G chipset; the device comes in two hardware variants and offers the convenience of a Micro SD slot for expandable storage (up to 1 TB). You get a choice of three cool colours including a blingy ‘Metallica Gold’. It’s slim (8.1 mm) and weighs under 190 gm. The 9i 5G rocks a 6.6-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery. There’s a triple rear cam that includes a 50MP primary lens.

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

This is one of the better looking devices at this price range with a flat edge design. It curves seamlessly on both sides that makes it comfortable to clasp. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in a choice of four colours that all come in a unique finish and textured design that repels fingerprints and stains. This smartphone is propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The 6.58-inch FHD+ display (2040 x 1080 pixels) features a 90Hz refresh rate, adding to it’s entertainment creds.

Price: Rs 13,999 onwards

Samsung GalaxyF14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F14G brings a lot of unique features to the sub Rs 15K segment. It’s one of the only devices that features a massive 6000 mAh battery under the hood. Whether you need the extra juice for your binge watch sessions or extended gaming sessions, you’re covered. It’s also one of only the 5G-enabled devices at this price band powered by a 5nm processor (the Exynos 1330 chipset). The F14 5G sports an immersive 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a rear cam with a 50MP primary lens.

Price: Rs 14,490 onwards

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

One of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It comes in two hardware options – 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB. This device is just 8.25 mm thin despite a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood. We dig the 2.5D flat frame design with a matte finish. iQOO claims that the battery can support up to 18.5 hours of video playback on YouTube or handle more than 8 hours of intense gaming. Other highlights include a 120Hz FHD+ display and a 50MP primary lens.

Price: Rs 13,999 onwards

Vivo T2x

Vivo’s all-new T2x is one of the brand’s most affordable 5G ready smartphones. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and comes in three hardware options. Vivo has packed the entry level version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo is also touting the gamer-friendly Ultra Game Mode for a lag-free gaming experience. The T2x comes in three chic colour options including a Marine Blue. The device is packed with a 6.58 FHD+ display and a 50MP primary lens aside from an 8MP selfie shooter. The large display is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

Price: Rs 12,999 onwards

POCO M4 Pro 5G

This one’s among the most powerful devices under Rs 15K. The impressive spec sheet includes a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. You get a choice of three hardware options that go all the way to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. POCO has bundled a 33W fast charger in the box that takes the 5000 mAh battery from 1 to 100% in 71 minutes. The M4 Pro 5G comes in POCO’s standout yellow shade and a dual rear cam with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards