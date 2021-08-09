Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched in India with AMD 9 5900HX CPU, Radeon RX6800M GPU

Asus has officially dropped the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition in India. The new Strix G15 is an all-AMD laptop that has the AMD Advantage badge, a new standard set by AMD for gaming laptops, similar to that of Intel’s Evo badge.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Price in India

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced at Rs 1,54,990 in India. The laptop will go on sale via the Asus Exclusive Store (AES), ROG Store, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales on August 11.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Specification

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is powered by an AMD 9 5900HX mobile processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. The notebook also comes with a 1TB PCIe SSD. The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition opts for an AMD Radeon RX6800M graphics card with 12GB of VRAM.

The new Strix G15 sports a 15.6-inch QHD IPS panel with a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen also features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The laptop also packs a 90Whr battery that Asus claim can deliver up to 12 hours of video playback. Additionally, there’s a 280W adapter bundled with the laptop, while the machine also supports USB Type-C charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A slots, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C slot (with Display Port support), one LAN RJ-45 jack, one HDMI 2.0, and one audio jack.