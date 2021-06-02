AMD RX 6000M series mobile GPUs announced based on RDNA 2 architecture

AMD has been upping the ante in the laptop gaming space, with the new Ryzen 5000 H series mobile CPUs posing a serious threat to Intel’s dominance in the gaming laptop segment. Now, Team Red seems to be gunning for Nvidia with the launch of its long-awaited Radeon RX 6000M series of mobile GPUs.

The company announced the new mobile GPUs, which are based on RDNA 2 architecture, at Computex 2021. The launch saw the arrival of three new GPUs including the RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and the RX 6600M. AMD claims that the top-end RX 6800M is the company’s fastest AMD graphics for laptops yet.

According to AMD, the RX6800M is touted to run AAA titles at frame rates comparable or better than Nvidia’s RTX 3080 mobile GPU. AMD also claims that the RX 6700M will deliver 100 fps in popular games at Quad HD (1440p) resolution, while the RX 6600M is targeted towards “epic 1080p gaming”.

The RX 6800M GPU features 40 compute units and 12GB of VRAM, while the RX 6700M gets 36 compute units with 10GB of VRAM. Lastly, the RX 6600M boasts 28 compute units and 8GB of VRAM and 32GB Infinity Cache. All three cards are capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing (DXR).



AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs, Radeon 6000 mobile graphics and Radeon software



At least one NVME PCIe Express Gen 3 SSD



AMD’s Smart Access Memory and Smart Shift Technology



A screen with a minimum refresh rate of 144Hz, at least 100 percent sRGB gamut or 72 percent NTSC gamut coverage, and 300 nits of peak brightness



It must also be able to maintain a surface temperature of under 40 degrees Celsius on the WASD keys



Lastly, the laptop must offer over ten hours of video playback on battery



AMD also announced AMD Advantage, a new “design framework initiative”, which appears to be a new standard for the best AMD gaming laptops, similar to what we’ve seen with Intel’s Evo badge. AMD Advantage laptops should include:

AMD also unveiled a new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) feature, which will be similar to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). The new FSR technology doesn’t require dedicated hardware like DLSS, so it will work on most GPUs, including AMD's RX 6000, 5000, 500, and Vega series, as well as Nvidia GPUs starting from the 10-series.

AMD’s new RX 6000M mobile graphics will start making their way onto laptops in early June, while the FSR feature will start arriving by June 22. AMD also announced two new APUs for the desktop DIY market, including the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G, which are based on Zen 3 CPU architecture. The Ryzen 7 5700G is priced at $359 (Roughly Rs 26,250), while the Ryzen 5 5600G is priced at $259 (Roughly Rs 18,950).