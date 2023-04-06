Funnycontrol | Every doge has his day: Elon Musk’s latest kitchen sink moment

Elon Musk is kind of trolling us with these changes. Perhaps trying to tell us the futility of earning wealth beyond a point. That the whole thing is just one big joke.

Earlier this week, I opened Twitter to a strange graphic of a dog. To be fair, I was secretly relieved it wasn’t a meme of Parag Agrawal. But the blue bird of Twitter has now been replaced by the Dogecoin logo. Dogecoin was created as a meme, an internet joke, in 2013. Perhaps Elon Musk is the punchline that followed 10 years later.

So, picture this:

I open Twitter and it asks me: “What’s happening?”

I go: “Well you tell me, you used to be a blue bird now you’re a Japanese meme dog?

And it said: "Haven’t you heard the expression a bird in the hand is better than 2 dogecoins in the bush?”

Then on Twitter, the first video I saw was of a woman in a Delhi metro pepper-spraying another woman over a seat brawl. And then everyone was coughing. Twitter is a lot like that. When two people pepper-spray each other in a Twitter thread, everyone else starts coughing. In that regard the dogecoin meme is a more honest representation of human behaviour on Twitter.

Predictably, the price of Dogecoin shot up as soon as the change became visible. Imagine, if you can, the plight of this dog Shiba Inu, if he was told he that fortunes are won and lost when his face appears. When we asked the dog whether he has a blue tick, he said I have ticks. Elon Musk is kinda trolling us with these changes. Perhaps trying to tell us the futility of earning wealth beyond a point. That the whole thing is just one big joke.

But as long as it’s with Twitter it’s ok. I hope he does not extend this to Tesla and SpaceX. If you turn on your autonomous driving mode in a Tesla and see a crazy dog emerge on the screen taking charge, you might feel you are about to enter a real-life version of Grand Theft Auto: Gurugram edition. Or just when you’re about to attempt re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere, the onboard ship computer suddenly switches from a Windows logo to a dancing Dogecoin meme. This might be a hard landing of a very different kind than the one Jerome Powell has been threatening us with.

The whole thing literally started as a joke when an anonymous user suggested Elon Musk buy Twitter and change the logo to dogecoin. On that note, I would request Elon Musk to buy ISIS and change their logo to Spongebob Squarepants.

Interestingly Elon Musk is also facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin. Who knows in the future we discover that Elon Musk himself was a pyramid scheme with a deepfake of himself. And he is actually just an AI operated by a remote clickfarm in Bangladesh.

Personally I am all for the change as it is a representation of the chaos we are going to see in 2023. Already OPEC has pulled a dogecoin logo change on the markets with the surprise production cut. And we have another Shiba Inu becoming the first former US president to be arrested. So maybe Elon Musk can just buy Donald Trump. And turn him into Barack Obama.

Before I leave, I just wish to add that Funnycontrol will be happy to change its name to pretty much anything for the right payment… unless it is in dogecoin.