Fortnite servers went down for five hours, leaving players unable to login

Players reported seeing "You do not have permission to play Fortnite"

Popular Battle Royale game Fortnite, went down for five hours due to server issues, according to a report by The Verge.

The Fortnite Status team informed players that the game had been taken down due to an issue that players were reporting. The issue in question was preventing many players from logging in, telling them, "You do not have permission to play Fortnite".

Epic games then took the servers down as they investigated and eventually fixed the issue.

Players also reported issues with the Epic Games Store application. Many players couldn't log-in or access their library and couldn't play offline. This issue was also fixed.

Epic Games also said that they would have more details next week, on how they will help players make up for lost time.

Recently, Fortnite began a new Season 3: Chapter 1 campaign that introduced new weapons, locations and characters to the game.

New characters include Spider-Man, Gears 5's Marcus and Kait, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

