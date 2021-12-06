Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is Live: New Island, Spider-Man Character, Revamped Gameplay and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is now live and arrives with new weapons, new locations, characters and more. Fortnite Chapter 3 also brings a new island with a complete landscape overhaul.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped also introduces new sliding and swinging mechanics as well as elements like camping. There are several new characters as well, including Spider-Man, Gears of War's Marcus and Kait, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Fortnite character The Foundation.

The Spider-Man character might be well-suited for the new swinging mechanics. The sliding and swinging mechanics are catered towards swifter movements, while the camps can be used to help your squad heal between matches and store items.

You can hold on to a Victory Crown if you keep winning and earn XP beyond the battle royale mode. There is a place called Sanctuary in the coastal area where players can see a statue of The Foundation. There’s also places like Chonker's Speedway for off-road racing, Condo Canyon, and Butter Barn in the southern part of the island.