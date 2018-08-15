Flipkart Plus launched, to take on Amazon Prime; know membership benefits, rewards and how to join

India's leading e-tailer has upped the ante in its battle with rival Amazon, with the launch of Flipkart Plus today, a customer-loyalty programme that offers its members a host of benefits.

Flipkart Plus takes on Amazon's popular Prime membership programme, offering among other things free delivery on select products, early and exclusive access to sale events and priority customer service.

The difference: Amazon Prime, which can purchased at a yearly price of Rs 999, also offers streaming video and music services while Flipkart Plus does not offer these but comes free-of-cost but is offered based on a customer's past or future purchases.

This is Flipkart's second attempt at a loyalty programme. It launched Flipkart First in 2014, offered at a cost of Rs 500, but the plan was closed down after a few years.

How to become a member

Flipkart Plus membership is free and Flipkart's logged-in users can join by simply clicking on the Join for Free button for an annual membership. However, there is a catch - a user would still needs 50 coins in order to join.

Some members have been gifted the 50 coins by the company basis their purchase history -- so they can sign up immediately -- others would have to make purchases in order to get the 50 coins.

The coin math is this: A user earns 1 coin on every Rs 250 spent, limited to maximum of 10 coins per transaction. This means the ceiling is Rs 2,500 per transaction. Five such purchases would earn the user 50 coins.

What are the benefits?

- Members will get Free Plus Fast delivery on purchase of any Flipkart Assured products.

- Early access to products during sales on Flipkart including it’s biggest annual sale, the Big Billion Days.

- Enhanced Plus Priority customer support which ensures Plus members get a priority helpline.

- Other than these benefits, Plus members earn coins every time they make purchase on Flipkart. These coins can be exchanged for rewards such as free vouchers on BookMyShow, free MakeMyTrip gift card, free annual subscription of Zomato Gold, free annual subscription of Hotstar Premium, etc.

- As a welcome offer, Flipkart also offers its Plus users free vouchers from its partners such as BookMyShow, Chai Point and Ixigo.