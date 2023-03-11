English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Flipkart big saving days sale offers lowest prices yet for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India

    Base model of iPhone 14 in India originally priced at Rs 79,900, now available at discounted rates during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. iPhone 14 Plus also available for as low as Rs 73,999.

    Carlsen Martin
    March 11, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available at their lowest prices yet via Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale. Flipkart’s sale is already live and is set to end of March 15. During the sale, the iPhone 14 price in India will be available at an all-time low.

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price Flipkart

    The iPhone 14 price in India was originally set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. However, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 65,999. The offer also applies to the iPhone 14 Plus, which is now available for as low as Rs 73,999, down from its original Rs 89,900 price tag.

    Flipkart Offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

    Model Original PriceFlipkart Offer Price
    iPhone 14 (256GB)Rs 89,900Rs 75,999
    iPhone 14 (512GB)Rs 1,09,900Rs 95,999
    iPhone 14 Plus (256GB)Rs 99,900Rs 83,999
    iPhone 14 Plus (512GB)Rs 1,09,900Rs 1,03,999

    Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank and American Express credit cards. This adds up to a discount of nearly Rs 15,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. It is worth noting that the discounts do not apply to the iPhone 14 Pro (Review) models, although the two devices are also available at a lower price on the e-commerce platform.

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Flipkart

    The iPhone 14 Pro price in India was originally set at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model. However, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 1,22,999. The offer also applies to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is now available for as low as Rs 1,27,999, down from its original Rs 1,39,900 price tag.

    Flipkart Price on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Model Original PriceFlipkart Price
    iPhone 14 Pro (256GB)Rs 1,39,900Rs 1,32,999
    iPhone 14 Pro (512GB)Rs 1,59,900Rs 1,52,999
    iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)Rs 1,79,900Rs 1,72,999
    iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB)Rs 1,49,900Rs 1,37,999
    iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB)Rs 1,69,900Rs 1,57,999

    Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with the same bank offers as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. At the time of writing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max model with 256GB of storage was sold out, while the 1TB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max wasn't listed. Apple is releasing a Yellow model for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on March 14, although it is unclear if that model will be available at a discounted price.

    Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 series with larger displays, satellite connectivity launched; Check price, specs

    Carlsen Martin
    first published: Mar 11, 2023 08:02 pm