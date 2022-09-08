Apple iPhone 14 series with larger displays, satellite connectivity launched; Check price, specs

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple has introduced the latest iPhone 14 worldwide and the company has decided to go big this generation, filling the void left by the mini with a new 6.7-inch Plus variant.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specs

Launched in two sizes, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus stand 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches. The Retina XDR displays on both phones support HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision.

Apple says they have also updated the internal designs of the phones for better thermal performance. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also feature durable ceramic shield front covers, which protects them common spills and water accidents.

A new 12-megapixel main camera features a larger sensor, larger pixels, and is accompanied by a ultra wide camera. On the front is a new TrueDepth camera. Apple says that tight integration with Apple's new Photonic engine improves mid-to-low light performance on the ultra wide and true depth camera by 2x, while the main camera sees an improvement of 2.5x.

Besides these is a new Action mode that can shoot smooth video while reducing stutters and shakes. The new cinematic mode can shoot video at 4K@30 fps or 24 fps.

Crash detection, makes its way over from Apple Watch and uses the smartphone's dual-core accelerometer to detect G-force measurements of up to 256G. Combined with a high dynamic range gyroscope, iPhone 14 can detect severe car crashes and automatically alert emergency services.

Another safety feature is the ability to send emergency SOS messages by connecting to a satellite. This helps users in situations where they find themselves without a cellular network.

Since it takes a while to send and receive messages using a satellite, Apple front-loads a questionnaire with a few vital questions. The responses are sent to Apple-trained staff who relay the SOS to emergency services.

The two smartphones also get Apple's A15 bionic SoC, with a 5-core GPU and 6-core CPU paired with a 16-core NPU, that is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price in India

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 plus will cost you Rs 89,900. The smartphones can be ordered now, and the iPhone 14 will be available starting September 16th. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available starting October 7th.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max specs

Available in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants and with all the features carried over from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, both models feature a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and Always-on Display, that is enabled by refresh rates as low as 1Hz and power-efficient technologies.

This keeps all your widgets, time, and live activities on the lock screen at all times at a glance. The display also has the highest peak outdoor brightness in a smartphone at 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as the iPhone 13 Pro. The screen is protected by an ultra-durable ceramic shield cover.

Dynamic Island takes advantage of the new notch by utilizing the area to show you notifications and alerts. The island maintains real-time activity by acting as a placeholder for your background apps, active apps, and notifications.

On the back is a 48-megapixel primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor that Apple says adopts to the photos being captured. Apple's photonic engine improves mid-to-low light quality of the main camera by 2x, the ultra wide camera by 3x, 2x on the telephoto camera, and 2x on the TrueDepth camera on the front.

The Pro variants of the iPhone 14 gets Apple's new A16 bionic SoC with a 40% faster 6-core CPU, and a 5-core GPU with 50% more memory bandwidth. The 16-core neural engine is capable of 17 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900. Both phones can be ordered now, and will be available on September 16th.