Flipkart Big Diwali Sale | Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched with Snapdragon 460 processor, 6,000 mAh battery

Realme has launched another variant of the Realme C15 called the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. As the name suggests, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, compared to the standard Realme C15, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be on sale during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starting October 29.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition sale in India

As mentioned earlier, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will go on sale starting October 29 via Flipkart. The smartphone sale will go live at 12 pm.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition price in India

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. However, the company will be offering Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition 3GB + 32GB for Rs 9,499.

There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant launched at Rs 10,999, which will be available for Rs 10,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition comes in two colour options - Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition specifications

The only difference between the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition and Realme C15 is the processor. While the latter features a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The processor is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support over micro-USB.

At the front, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, there is a 13 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP camera for monochrome shots. The waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition boots on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0.