Five Google Docs features that will boost your productivity

Google Docs has been the go-to tool for several users when it comes to typing a document on work machines. The online document, with its editing and styling tools, helps users format texts and paragraphs quite easily. In addition to these, there are loads of productive tools available on deck and in case you are not aware, here are five features of Google Docs that you must try.

Voice Typing

Did you know that you can use your voice instead of typing? Google Docs comes with a voice typing feature that helps users type words via dictation. Open a Google Doc file, go to Tools > Voice Typing. A window with a large mic will pop up on the right side of the Chrome browser. You can use the toggle to enable or disable the feature.

Multitasking within the app

A feature called Explore lets you research on any topic you are working on without having to leave the Google Docs app. You can simply tap on the three-dot Hamburger menu on the upper-right corner. Tap on Explore and voila! Google Docs will show you a list of suggestions and topics related to the words in your document. What’s even better is that you can further browse through the results without leaving the Docs app. To paste something from the search results, simply select and tap on Insert.

Dark Mode

Google recently rolled out Dark mode support for Docs on Android. The feature will essentially turn the white background to black, making it easier on your eyes while you work in front of the screen. How to enable dark mode on Google Docs? Tap the Hamburger icon and tap on “Choose Theme” in the Settings. A tiny window with three options — Dark, Light, and System Default — will pop-up on your screen. You can either select Dark to enable dark mode all the time or choose system default that will switch between light and dark mode depending upon the system-wide settings.

Clear formatting

This feature will come in handy when you paste text from another document into Google Doc and the font style and size differ from the rest of your document. One way could be selecting the text and then changing the font size and style that matches the other format of your document or you can simply use the Clear Formatting feature to avoid editing texts manually. Simple go to Format > Clear Formatting. You can then tap on Normal text to select the font style as per your preference.

Suggestion mode

When you are working on a shared document, you can change the edit mode to suggestions mode so that your colleagues can approve or reject the changes you have made in the document. To enable the feature, click on the 'Editing' icon and select 'Suggesting'. Once enabled, every change made in the document will be highlighted with a coloured mark accompanied by a 'accept' and a 'reject' button.