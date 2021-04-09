Five apps that get stuff done and let you watch IPL 2021 in peace

(Image: BCCI and Twitter/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League is a great slice of real-life entertainment. The cricket series draws big numbers in viewership and almost the entire country is addicted. While there is no harm in indulging yourself a little, you must remember not to put everything on hold for a cricket match. Here are some apps that will help you get things done, so that you can grab your popcorn and watch in peace.

Todoist

Todoist is a powerful task manager that offers a variety of tools, to make it easier to track things that need to get done. You can create and organise spaces for your tasks, set deadlines and reminders, keep track of your goals and it even has efficiency reports that tell how effectively your goal was accomplished. Perfect for getting things done and giving you enough time to get your game on.

The free version has some limits, but you can bypass them by paying Rs 3,108 yearly or Rs 339 monthly. The premium version of the app allows you to track more chores, lets you invite more people to collaborate, has support for bigger file attachments and automatically backs up your list on the cloud so that you do not lose them.

Sleep as Android

Let us face it, the IPL weekends can be brutal, especially if you have a couple of friends over. You will invariably find yourself struggling to rise on a Monday. Fortunately, Sleep as Android has your back. It can lull you to sleep with soothing ocean sounds or others like crackling fire or chants to calm your brain as you try to snooze. It is also effective as an alarm clock because you must complete a task before you can turn the alarm off.

These tasks can be as simple as solving a quick math problem or Captcha code to more complex like scanning a QR code somewhere in the house to get you out of bed.

Wefast

We have all been there, just as you plonk down on the couch in front of the large TV to tune in, there is a sudden realisation that one of the household commodities needs a refill and you begrudgingly snake yourself out of the couch and head on out. Wefast is a service that will help remain settled in that couch, while they do the running around for you and you enjoy the match.

It is a hyperlocal same-day delivery app that can help send packages from one place to another or even go to stores for you and buy the items you need and have them delivered to you. The app is also well made with a simple and clean interface that gives you all the information you need briefly.

Currently, they offer their concierge services in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Goa, and Chandigarh.

Forest

With so much cricket on your mind during IPL, you may find it harder to concentrate on the tasks that need to get done. Forest helps you do just that. It ‘gamifies’ the concept of time away from your devices. The way it works is that you plant a virtual tree on the app and spend time away from the device it's planted on. The more time you spend away, the more the tree grows. If you try to brute force and close the app, the tree dies.

With enough time away from the device, you can plant an entire forest within the app. It is a quirky way of getting you emotionally invested in the concept of spending time away from devices and get other work done. The best part? You can donate virtual coins you earn through the process to help plant actual trees somewhere in the world. Pretty neat huh?

Disney+ Hotstar

This is a no-brainer really and if you are hooked to IPL, chances are you already have this installed on your device. It is helpful to have something that streams matches on the go, so you can get tasks done while keeping track of how your home team is doing.

Disney+ Hotstar also has a ton of award-winning international shows like Chernobyl and Big Little Lies. Then there are the Disney exclusives like “The Mandalorian”. The icing on the cake is that it only costs Rs 299 a month for the basic plan.