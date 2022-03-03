Fitbit is recalling the Ionic smartwatch after users report burns

Fitbit is recalling its 2017 Ionic smartwatch after reports of the device's battery overheating and burning users, in some cases, inflicting second or third-degree burns.
Fitbit which was acquired by Google in 2021, said it sold 1 million watches in the US, and about 700,000 units globally. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall and directed consumers to contact Fitbit for refunds.
Two people who were injured reported third-degree burns, while four more reported second-degree burns. Overall, Fitbit said it received 174 reports of injuries, of which 118 cases were users reporting burns. The company stopped manufacturing the smartwatch in 2020.
Fitbit has set-up a refund registration page and a FAQ section on how users can get a refund. The company is offering a $299 (Approx. Rs. 22,000) refund, along with pre-paid shipping and 40% off on any of its new watches in the product line.
Also Read: Apple stops selling in Russia, adding to pressure from growing list of companiesAlphabet Inc. subsidiary Google completed a $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit back in January 2021. The company had to win an antitrust approval from the European Union (EU) after it expressed concerns over Google's market monopoly and people's health data used for advertising. Fitbit's market share in the wearable segment had also dropped significantly, losing share to Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei over the years.