Fitbit is recalling the Ionic smartwatch after users report burns

Fitbit is recalling its 2017 Ionic smartwatch after reports of the device's battery overheating and burning users, in some cases, inflicting second or third-degree burns.

Fitbit which was acquired by Google in 2021, said it sold 1 million watches in the US, and about 700,000 units globally. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall and directed consumers to contact Fitbit for refunds.

Two people who were injured reported third-degree burns, while four more reported second-degree burns. Overall, Fitbit said it received 174 reports of injuries, of which 118 cases were users reporting burns. The company stopped manufacturing the smartwatch in 2020.

Fitbit has set-up a refund registration page and a FAQ section on how users can get a refund. The company is offering a $299 (Approx. Rs. 22,000) refund, along with pre-paid shipping and 40% off on any of its new watches in the product line.

