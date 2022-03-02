English
    Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

    Alphabet Inc's Google said that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    More details awaited
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 11:28 am

