Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe
Alphabet Inc's Google said that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.
Reuters
March 02, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
