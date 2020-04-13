App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kount unveils fraud trend tracker to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on eCommerce purchase trends

Weekly data tracker will help digital businesses to navigate rapidly changing eCommerce demand, including expanding models for delivery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kount, the leader in digital fraud prevention and account protection, has announced a new weekly tracker for up-to-date eCommerce purchase trends emerging in the current global pandemic. In light of the impacts of the coronavirus, Kount is helping businesses to monitor trends including changes in online transactions by industry, shifts in eCommerce models including expedited shipping requests, and fraud threats related to each of these findings.

Kount built the tracker to help digital businesses navigate these times and adjust their approach to better address current customer needs. The data comes from the Identity Trust Global Network, which is comprised of 32 billion interactions annually across 6,500 customers worldwide.

Findings show industries including home office supplies, electronics, crafts, and gaming have seen increases in digital transaction volumes as consumers are challenged with the tasks of working, taking care of their children, and recreation, all from the confines of their homes. The data also shows a change in how eCommerce is delivered, as consumers have a sense of urgency in receiving items. Kount observed a 183% growth in mid-March for expedited shipping requests. At the same time, transaction data shows there is also an increase in Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) requests, as well as ship-from-store orders.

Close

“With this eCommerce Data Tracker, we want to help businesses navigate the current state of eCommerce,” said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount. “With the number of external factors businesses face today, understanding patterns and vulnerabilities in eCommerce is key to adjusting operations and commerce models. This in turn allows businesses to address their customers’ critical needs in a timely manner.”

related news

The weekly data tracker also includes emerging fraud trends to monitor such as account takeover, retail arbitrage, and friendly fraud. Kount protects against fraud and chargebacks for more than 6,500 online businesses across every industry and geography, helping them to accelerate eCommerce through AI-driven fraud prevention. Kount’s solution adapts in real-time to accurately recognize good customers, enabling businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences and make real-time fraud prevention decisions with low false positives and minimal manual reviews.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.