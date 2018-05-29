App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FBI suggests to turn off internet routers worldwide as malware creates havoc

The FBI said the size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an advisory on Friday suggesting owners of small offices and home offices to reboot their internet routers.

The FBI’s in its advisory said that some attackers have used a malware named VPNFilter to attack routers which makes them able to steal information and or even block internet services.

“Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide. The actors used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic,” it said.

The FBI said the size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant though how it started is yet to be found.

VPNFilter is able to render small office and home office routers inoperable. The malware can potentially also collect information passing through the router. Detection and analysis of the malware’s network activity is complicated by its use of encryption and mis-attributable networks, the FBI said.

The attack is said to be from some Russian actors and devices in more than 50 countries have been affected by it. The most affected country is Ukraine, which recently has been the battleground for many such attacks originating from Russia. Both countries are also involved in a geological tussle over Crimea.
First Published on May 29, 2018 05:32 pm

