Facebook New Features: Now chat on Messenger, Instagram without switching apps

Social media networking giant Facebook has rolled out new features through its Facebook Messenger app, enabling its users to chat with people who are on Instagram without having to download a new app and vice versa. Though both Instagram and Facebook Messenger will remain as standalone apps, users' inboxes will continue to remain separate, said the firm.

Informing about the new development, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Head of Messenger Stan Chudnovsky said that they are "connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram". They also stated that Instagram users "can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience."

App developers move to alternate login options over Facebook's privacy concerns and new terms of service.

Apart from its Messenger service, Facebook also owns photo-service Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. Facebook stated that over three billion people log in to one of their apps every month and send more than 100 billion messages to their friends and family each day.

In a research, conducted by Facebook, four out of five people who use messaging apps in the US state that they spend more time connecting with friends and family on these apps. However, the users find it difficult to remember where to find a certain conversation thread. Facebook claims that this new update will help users stay connected without thinking about which app to use to reach their friends and family.

Briefing about the new update, Facebook stated that they have added more than 10 new features for users ease including selfie stickers, watch together, vanish mode, communicate across apps, chat colours, custom emoji reactions, forwarding, replies, animated message effects, message controls, and enhanced reporting and blocking updates.

Emphasis on the safety of users:

Among other specifications, Facebook emphasised on the privacy and safety of the users. It said with the new update, users will have choice and controls to manage their privacy, including whether message requests go to their chats list, message requests folder, or whether to receive them at all. Also, social media giant offer tools for people to report suspicious activity and block someone across apps to stop unwanted messages.

Facebook stated that the new features on Instagram and Messenger will be available in a few countries around the world in the initial phase and will be expanded to other countries soon. However, the names of countries were not mentioned.