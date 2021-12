Facebook Messenger's new feature allows users to split bills to conveniently share expenses

Facebook, now going by Meta, has introduced a new Split Payments feature in Facebook Messenger. The new Facebook Messenger feature will allow users to calculate and split expenses, like a restaurant bill, with others right from messaging platform.

Meta announced the new Split Payment feature on the official Messenger blog. The post suggests that the feature is still in beta and will be rolling out for users in the US this week. The post notes, “we’re starting to test Split Payments, a free and fast way to share the cost of bills and expenses.”



To use Split Payments, click the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger.



You can then proceed to split the bill evenly or modify the contribution amount per individual.



After entering a personalised message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent in the group chat thread.



While Meta will begin testing the feature in the US next week, there is no information about global availability. Apart from the new bill splitting feature, four new AR-based Group Effects were also added to Facebook Messenger. They were created in partnership with King Bach, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Poarch, and Zach King. For more information, head on over to the link