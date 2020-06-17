App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EndeavorRX becomes the first video game ever to be prescribed as a form of medical treatment; gets USFDA nod

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has, for the first time, granted clearance for a video game to be used in treating children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Carlsen Martin

Akili Interactive’s EndeavorRX is not a video game that stands out for its stunning graphics or cinematic storytelling, yet it will hold a special place in the pages of history. It is the first video game that can legally be marketed and prescribed as medical treatment in the United States.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has, for the first time, granted clearance for a video game to be used in treating children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Doctors are now authorised to prescribe this game for kids with ADHD between the ages of eight and twelve years.

Jeffrey Shuren, MD, JD, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said, “The EndeavorRx device offers a non-drug option for improving symptoms associated with ADHD in children and is an important example of the growing field of digital therapy and digital therapeutics. The FDA is committed to providing regulatory pathways that enable patients timely access to safe and effective innovative digital therapeutics.”

Close

The FDA said that it looked at data from five clinical studies of over 600 children diagnosed with ADHD before granting clearance. The Lancet Digital Health journal also showed EndeavorRx improved objective measures of attention in children with ADHD. Furthermore, about half of the parents saw a clinically meaningful change in their child’s day-to-day impairments after one month of treatment with the video game, increasing to 68 percent after the second month of treatment.

related news

Scott Kellogg, senior vice president of medical devices at Akili, said, “The clearance of EndeavorRx marks the culmination of nearly a decade of research and development and was fueled by the commitment of our team and collaborators to challenge the status quo of medicine. This would not have been possible without the dedication of our clinical research partners and hundreds of families who gave their time and energy to participate in our clinical trials.”

The company also cited that some participants experienced some common side effects, including frustration and headaches – seemingly mild compared to traditional drugs. EndeavorRX marks the dawn of a bright future in the world of medical treatment in the US, where prices of prescription drugs are skyrocketing, often bankrupting citizens as drug companies put the sole focus on profits.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #EndeavorRX #gaming #USFDA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.