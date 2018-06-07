Electric or not, Tesla will keep off motorcycles: Elon Musk

Tuesday's Tesla shareholder meeting saw some questions answered and speculations put to rest by Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk and his team. Musk revealed he has no plans of venturing into electric motorcycles manufacturing business.

Currently, Tesla is the leading electric car maker company. However, when one of the shareholders asked about the company's take on E-motorcycle, Elon straightaway shared his disinterest in that direction. He clarified that when he was younger; he had an almost near-death accident with a truck while he was riding his motorcycle.

Prior to the accident, Musk and his brother were quite enthusiastic about motorcycles, and rode them for nearly eight years. He said, "I had a road bike until I was 17 and was almost killed by a truck. So we’re not going to do motorcycles."

As battery technology evolves, manufacturing an electric bike won't be that big a task. Several auto players are expected to jump on the electric vehicles bandwagon and from the looks of it Tesla is unlikely to be one.

With Tesla backing out of competition for now, Harley Davidson is the sole company to venture into electric motorcycle business. In the end, will it consumer's loss than the company's to not have an electric motorcycle from Tesla? Only time will tell.