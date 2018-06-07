App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electric or not, Tesla will keep off motorcycles: Elon Musk

After a motorcycle road mishap at 17, Musk decided to stay away from two-wheelers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tuesday's Tesla shareholder meeting saw some questions answered and speculations put to rest by Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk and his team. Musk revealed he has no plans of venturing into electric motorcycles manufacturing business.

Currently, Tesla is the leading electric car maker company. However, when one of the shareholders asked about the company's take on E-motorcycle, Elon straightaway shared his disinterest in that direction. He clarified that when he was younger; he had an almost near-death accident with a truck while he was riding his motorcycle.

Prior to the accident, Musk and his brother were quite enthusiastic about motorcycles, and rode them for nearly eight years. He said, "I had a road bike until I was 17 and was almost killed by a truck. So we’re not going to do motorcycles."

As battery technology evolves, manufacturing an electric bike won't be that big a task. Several auto players are expected to jump on the electric vehicles bandwagon and from the looks of it Tesla is unlikely to be one.

With Tesla backing out of competition for now, Harley Davidson is the sole company to venture into electric motorcycle business. In the end, will it consumer's loss than the company's to not have an electric motorcycle from Tesla? Only time will tell.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #electric bikes #Tesla

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.