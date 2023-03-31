English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    E3 has been cancelled once again due to lackluster interest

    The three major game console players - Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo had already pulled out of the event earlier this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    (Image: ReedPop/ESA)

    (Image: ReedPop/ESA)

    Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been cancelled once again, because it, “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary,” said the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

    This appears to be the final nail in the fledgling event's coffin, as it struggles to stay relevant, as an outlet for new video game announcements and media.

    Also Read: Think twice before putting your time and money into an online game. Here’s why

    All three major video game console makers - Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo - had pulled out of the event, earlier this year. Despite assurances that the event will happen, ESA has now confirmed it has pulled the plug.

    The 2023 edition would have been the first in-person event since 2019. In post Covid-times, the event struggled to maintain relevancy as game publishers preferred to host their own siloed events, which gave them control.

    Related stories

    ReedPop, the organizers of the 2023 event, issued a public statement statement saying it was a “difficult decision” to make.

    Also Read | Game review: 8 reasons why you should play Octopath Traveler 2

    “For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you've come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences,” the company said.

    The event has faced stiff competition from Summer Game Fest, which has stolen E3's thunder, and become the new destination for video game announcements and teasers.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #E3 2023 #Electronic Entertainment Expo #Microsoft #Nintendo #Sony
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 04:35 pm