E3 has been cancelled once again due to lackluster interest

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been cancelled once again, because it, “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary,” said the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

This appears to be the final nail in the fledgling event's coffin, as it struggles to stay relevant, as an outlet for new video game announcements and media.

All three major video game console makers - Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo - had pulled out of the event, earlier this year. Despite assurances that the event will happen, ESA has now confirmed it has pulled the plug.

The 2023 edition would have been the first in-person event since 2019. In post Covid-times, the event struggled to maintain relevancy as game publishers preferred to host their own siloed events, which gave them control.

ReedPop, the organizers of the 2023 event, issued a public statement statement saying it was a “difficult decision” to make.

“For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you've come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences,” the company said.

The event has faced stiff competition from Summer Game Fest, which has stolen E3's thunder, and become the new destination for video game announcements and teasers.