App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-commerce players may get more time to display 'country of origin' for existing products: Report

In a meeting held on June 25 with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), e-commerce companies stated that they are ready to comply to the new requirement but it could take a significant amount of time considering the number of products being listed online.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

E-commerce websites in India are likely to get more time to display the country of origin for products being currently listed by sellers on their website. However, the deadline to display the origin of new products may be shorter.

The recent border dispute has sparked an anti-China sentiment throughout India. The government now wants e-commerce companies to display the country of origin for products listed on their website or app to enable consumers to make informed choices.

In a meeting held on June 25 with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), e-commerce companies stated that they are ready to comply to the new requirement but it could take a significant amount of time considering the number of products being listed online, said a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

Close

However, these e-commerce companies told the government that displaying the country of origin for the already-listed products would be difficult. This could be particularly difficult for large players like Flipkart and Amazon. 

related news

“We understand that it might take a long time for existing products to be updated with the country of origin but it can be surely done. Sellers on the Government e-Market platform have started doing so already,” a government official said.

Some also raised concerns over products not getting sold due to the country origin tag. 

On the issue of how the ‘country of origin’ is to be defined and whether sellers will also have to account for the inputs sourced from a foreign country used in their products, the official said that there was already an established system for this.

The government has also enabled a provision for the indication of the percentage of local content in products.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Amazon #E-commerce #Flipkart

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.