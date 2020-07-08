E-commerce players may get more time to display 'country of origin' for existing products: Report

E-commerce websites in India are likely to get more time to display the country of origin for products being currently listed by sellers on their website. However, the deadline to display the origin of new products may be shorter.

The recent border dispute has sparked an anti-China sentiment throughout India. The government now wants e-commerce companies to display the country of origin for products listed on their website or app to enable consumers to make informed choices.

In a meeting held on June 25 with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), e-commerce companies stated that they are ready to comply to the new requirement but it could take a significant amount of time considering the number of products being listed online, said a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

However, these e-commerce companies told the government that displaying the country of origin for the already-listed products would be difficult. This could be particularly difficult for large players like Flipkart and Amazon.

“We understand that it might take a long time for existing products to be updated with the country of origin but it can be surely done. Sellers on the Government e-Market platform have started doing so already,” a government official said.

Some also raised concerns over products not getting sold due to the country origin tag.

On the issue of how the ‘country of origin’ is to be defined and whether sellers will also have to account for the inputs sourced from a foreign country used in their products, the official said that there was already an established system for this.

The government has also enabled a provision for the indication of the percentage of local content in products.