    DuckDuckGo says tampering allegations 'completely made up'

    The company blamed the missing results on the site—operator function, and problems with the Bing search engine

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
    (Image: Internet search engine DuckDuckGo)

    (Image: Internet search engine DuckDuckGo)


    DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg has denied reports the privacy-focused search engine was purging results for popular “pirate” sites, tweeting that the allegations were "completely made up".

    Weinberg said the company was not "purging" any search results and "anyone can verify this by searching for an outlet and see it come up in results."

    He blamed the missing results on the site: operator function and said they were "having issues which we are looking into".

    Weinberg also said that DuckDuckGo does not save or see search history, which means it couldn't alter the results based on user search history.

    Torrentfreak had reported that popular torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay, 1337x and Fmovies among others not showing up in search results on the engine over the weekend. They now seem to be appearing.

    This didn't sit well with users, as DuckDuckGo is a popular alternative because it doesn't filter or downrank results based on the query.

    Over time, DuckDuckGo appeared to be removing search shortcuts for pirate websites. These shortcuts known as "bangs" can potentially lead to copyright action. The engine removed nearly 2,000 bangs for popular pirate sites.

    The latest development makes it look like DuckDuckGo is removing pirate sites from search results altogether.

    In a statement shared with Torrentfreak, DuckDuckGo said, “After looking into this, our records indicate that YouTube-dl and The Pirate Bay were not removed from our search results when you searched for them directly by name or URL—as you noted in your piece. This is how the vast majority of people navigate to a page."

    The company also confirmed that they were having issues with Bing (owned by Microsoft) search engine data.



    Tags: #Bing #DuckduckGo #Microsoft #Online Piracy #Web search engine
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 01:51 pm
