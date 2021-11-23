MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

DuckDuckGo brings Apple-inspired App Tracking Protection for Android

DuckDuckGo, in its internal tests, found that more than 96 percent of some of the most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers that most users are unaware of.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST

Privacy-focused tech company DuckDuckGo wants to let users have the ability to control and block hidden trackers on its Android browser app. The company has now introduced “App Tracking Protection for Android” as a beta feature, which mimics Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Tools found on iOS devices.

App Tracking Protection for Android is free on the DuckDuckGo browser app. The beta feature is said to block trackers it identifies in other apps from third-party companies. Once enabled, the DuckDuckGo app will detect when Android apps are about to send data to third-party tracking companies found in its app tracker dataset, and block those requests. “You can enjoy your apps as you normally would and App Tracking Protection will run in the background and continue to block the detected trackers throughout your apps, even while you sleep,” the blog post stated.

The company stated that App Tracking Protection is not a virtual private network (VPN), though your device will recognise it as one. The feature uses a local VPN connection and never routes app data through an external server.

Users will be able to see the list of blocked trackers on the DuckDuckGo app as well as which tracking networks they tried to send data to. They can also receive notifications, if enabled.

DuckDuckGo, in its internal tests, found that more than 96 percent of some of the most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers that most users are unaware of. Of those, 87 percent sent data to Google and 68 percent sent data to Facebook.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DuckduckGo #Privacy
first published: Nov 23, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.