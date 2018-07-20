Dodge announces new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, fastest naturally-aspirated muscle car

American car maker Dodge has another Challenger ready to hit the streets. Using the Dodge Mile-High National Hot Rod Association Nationals event in Denver as a stage, the company announced the new Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. It is a car purely bred for the drag strip.

In fact, the 1320 comes from the 1,320 ft, or quarter mile, of the drag strip.

The car boasts a 6.8-litre Hemi V8 producing 485 hp of power and 644.01 Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Scat Pack 1320 can cover all of a quarter-mile in mere 11.7 seconds. This makes it is the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car.

The new Dodge is going to be built for the grassroots level drag racer and as such gets a lot of features from the outgoing Demon. This includes SRT-tuned Adaptive Damping Suspension with exclusive Drag mode, line lock, the TransBrake that was developed for the Demon to address wheel spin on launch and torque reserve.

On the inside, you only get a driver's seat as standard to keep the weight low. However, the front passenger seat and rear seats do come in as optional equipment.

To distinguish the new 1320 from the standard Scat Pack, a new Dodge Super Bee logo was designed and is implanted into the front fenders, instrument cluster, the startup splash screen and even illuminated on the headlights.