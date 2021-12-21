Disney+ Hotstar rolls out two new mobile plans to select users in India; check details

In February, Disney+ surpassed its subscriber goals, hitting record high numbers. Now, the streaming service has over 100 million paid subscribers in its first 16 months.Disney+, which was launched in the US on November 12, 2019, is currently available in 59 countries. However, since then, it has expanded rapidly across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Singapore, among other countries. Click here to read more.

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled two new plans in India aimed at mobile users. Disney+ Hotstar’s new mobile plans start from as low as Rs 49 per month. The new plans are reportedly in testing and may only be available for select Android users.

According to a report by OnlyTech, Disney+ Hotstar’s new plan is priced at Rs 49 per month and is only accessible on mobile devices. And while the plan offers access to the streaming platform's entire library, it doesn’t offer an ad-free viewing experience. The plan was also spotted by users on Reddit.

Additionally, the maximum video quality in the plan is limited to 720p, while audio quality is limited to stereo. Users who opt-in for Disney+ Hotstar’s new monthly plan will also only be able to log in to their accounts on one device at a time. The new monthly plan is similar to the current mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 499 per year.

Apart from the mobile-only plans, Disney+ also offers a Super plan at Rs 899 a year, which offers users access to the platform’s entire library with ads. However, the plan works across all devices and allows you to sign in on two devices simultaneously. The plan also offers Dolby 5.1 sound but is limited to Full HD (1080p) resolution.

The last Premium plan will set you back Rs 1,499 a year and offers all the benefits of the Super plan without any Ads. However, it takes the number of devices signed into up to four and resolution up to 4K (2160p).