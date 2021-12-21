MARKET NEWS

English
Disney+ Hotstar rolls out two new mobile plans to select users in India; check details

Disney+ Hotstar’s new plan is priced at Rs 49 per month and is only accessible on mobile devices.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled two new plans in India aimed at mobile users. Disney+ Hotstar’s new mobile plans start from as low as Rs 49 per month. The new plans are reportedly in testing and may only be available for select Android users.

According to a report by OnlyTech, Disney+ Hotstar’s new plan is priced at Rs 49 per month and is only accessible on mobile devices. And while the plan offers access to the streaming platform's entire library, it doesn’t offer an ad-free viewing experience. The plan was also spotted by users on Reddit.

Additionally, the maximum video quality in the plan is limited to 720p, while audio quality is limited to stereo. Users who opt-in for Disney+ Hotstar’s new monthly plan will also only be able to log in to their accounts on one device at a time. The new monthly plan is similar to the current mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 499 per year.

Disney+

Apart from the mobile-only plans, Disney+ also offers a Super plan at Rs 899 a year, which offers users access to the platform’s entire library with ads. However, the plan works across all devices and allows you to sign in on two devices simultaneously. The plan also offers Dolby 5.1 sound but is limited to Full HD (1080p) resolution.

The last Premium plan will set you back Rs 1,499 a year and offers all the benefits of the Super plan without any Ads. However, it takes the number of devices signed into up to four and resolution up to 4K (2160p).

Additionally, TelecomTalk also reported that Disney+ Hotstar is testing a six-month version of the mobile-only plan, which will set consumers back Rs 299. However, the report suggests that the plan is being offered for Rs 199 as part of an introductory offer to select customers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Disney+Hotstar
first published: Dec 21, 2021 08:04 pm

