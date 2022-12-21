Didn't mean to delete that message? WhatsApp will now give you 5 seconds to undo it

(Image Courtesy: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature, that lets you undo an accidentally deleted message, but you have to be quick about it.

As discovered by Android Central, The Meta-owned Instant Messaging (IM) client will give you five seconds to undo your mistake and retrieve your deleted message.

Announcing the feature on Twitter, Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta, said that the feature was useful in cases where you meant to delete a message for everyone but accidentally deleted it just for yourself.



We've added the option to undo 'Delete for me' for those times when you mean to delete for everyone but accidentally deleted for just yourself. pic.twitter.com/Ec0RCJKWio

— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 19, 2022

WhatsApp allows you to delete messages for everyone who's in the conversation, or just you, which means the message will vanish from your chat window but will still be readable to everyone else in the conversation.

Starting now, when you select a message in a chat window, you will get the option to delete for everyone or delete for me. If you accidentally tap on delete for me, then a pop-up will appear from the typing space, which will prompt you to undo and restore the message, in case there was a mistake.

Through testing, Android Central found that this pop-up lasts about five seconds, so you have to think quickly on your feet.