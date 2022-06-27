English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Did Facebook just discontinue its Watch app for Apple TV?

    The app seems to be non-functional only on tvOS and works on other smart TV's

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple/Facebook)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple/Facebook)

    According to reports from around the web, Meta appears to have seized support for the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV.

    As confirmed by technology publication 9to5Mac, A user managed to get a screen grab of a notification from the social media platform, which read, "The Facebook Watch TV is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch."

    Apple's tvOS doesn't have an included browser, so your only recourse is to either use AirPlay with another Apple device or just if you have a normal smart TV at home, the Facebook Watch app will still work on that.

    The app is also available on game consoles, both the Xbox and PlayStation series.

    Apple seems to be going through a crisis as of late, with many developers ending support for their apps on watchOS and tvOS. The devices just don't seem to be as popular for apps as iOS or iPadOS.

    Close
    To make matters worse, the tvOS development kit is also limited in functionality, which makes it harder to make worthwhile apps for the platform. Even Apple themselves, seem to be worrying less about the tvOS platforms, as the company gives it miniscule updates with each iteration.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple TV #Facebook #Facebook TV #Meta #tvOS
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.