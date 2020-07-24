App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corning introduces Gorilla Glass Victus, offers 2x scratch resistance and survives a 6.5ft drop

The company also claims that the Gorilla Glass Victus surpasses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Corning has unveiled its next iteration of Gorilla Glass, the Gorilla Glass Victus. The Gorilla Glass 6 successor is claimed to be a breakthrough in glass technology, significantly better drop and scratch performance.

The Gorilla Glass Victus is claimed to have a drop performance up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces in Corning’s lab tests. Compare that to competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers, which typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters, according to Corning claims

The company further claims that the Gorilla Glass Victus surpasses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses. 

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics. said. 

“Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus,” he added.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Corning #smartphones

